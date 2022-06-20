Greater Accra Div.2 Middle League kicks off today, June 20

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) will kick start today with mouthwatering pairings at the Accra Sports Stadium, following Wednesday’s draw held at the offices of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) offices in Accra.



In all, eight teams would slug it out for the sole ticket to join the more prestigious Division One League (DOL) which will also accept three demoted clubs from the Premier League.



According to the GARFA officials, the teams have been divided into two groups of four teams to play in a round-robin format.



The winners from each group, according to the organisers, will battle it out for the winners’ medal and qualify to play in the 2022-23 national Division One League.



Teams that will be participating include Accra Athletic (Zone 1), Rences (Zone 2), MSK Zilina Africa (Zone 3), Accra Five Stars (Zone 4), Best XI (Zone 5), Newtown Youth (Zone 6), Na God (Zone 7) and Validus (Zone 8).



At a stakeholder meeting ahead of the kick-off, GARFA Chairman Mr. Samuel Aboabire congratulated the clubs for making it to this stage of the competition and presented each club with three footballs each, 20 customized sets of bibs, and their winning trophies.



According to Mr. Aboabire, all the league matches will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium from today and tomorrow with early and late kick-off times.



In the opening fixtures, Accra Five Stars will lock horns with Newtown Youth in an early clash, Rences will battle it out with Best XI in the next game while Validus square off with Accra Athletic in the late afternoon encounter.