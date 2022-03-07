Greater Accra Basketball league kick off on March 8

Basketball of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022 edition of the Accra Basketball League is set to kick off Tuesday, March 8.



The commencement of the competition of follows a successful launch by the Greater Accra Basketball Association on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the De’lish Restaurant in Accra.



This year’s edition which organizers expect to be exciting and competitive will teams compete in the Division One and Two categories.



In Division Two, twenty teams will battle for success and progress to the to Division On. Division One will have nine teams compete in the men and women categories.



Whiles Division One will be a knockout tie, Division Two will be round-robin will all competing clubs playing each other.



Speaking during the launch, Greater Accra Regional Association Chairman Ayitey Bulley said the tournament will be assembly of the best basketball talents in the country.



Whiles talking up the competition as the longest running basketball league in the country, Ayittey Bulley boasted that some of the talents in the league could match up to the very best in the sport.



He urged basketball lovers in the country to troop to the Prison Service court to enjoy exciting basketball action.



“The key thing about the league is create an avenue for the youth to have alternative sport where they can make good income out of it. We are looking forward to improving the coverage of the sport and give it the necessary attention it needs to grow,” he stated.



Appeal for sponsorship



Ayittey Bulley disclosed that his outfit is working tirelessly to secure sponsorship package for the competition.



He disclosed that corporate institutions have been engaged on the potential benefits of sponsoring the league.



He further appealed to the media to support the league and help woo sponsors and supporters to the games.