Great feeling - Felix Afena-Gyan reacts to first Black Stars goal

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena Gyan scores debut goal for Black Stars



Ghana beat Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers opener



Ghana go top of Group E after beating Madagascar



Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, has reacted to his debut goal for the senior national team.



The AS Roma teenager, in a Twitter post, said it is a 'great feeling' after scoring in Ghana's 3-0 win over Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



"First goal and an important victory. Great feeling @GhanaBlackstars. Cape Coast fans," he tweeted.



Afena-Gyan scored his debut goal and provided an assist in the Black Stars' thumping victory over the Barea in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The 19-year-old who lasted 76 minutes in the game, set up Kudus Mohammed for the opener in the 53rd minute.



He then put himself on the scoresheet to increase the lead three minutes later.



Osman Bukari wrapped up the win in the dying embers of the match with a cool finish.



Ghana have leaped to the top of Group E following the win. The Black Stars, in their second group game, will play as guests to Central Africa Republic on June 5, 2022.



Check out his tweet below



