Great Olympics won’t beat us for the 3rd time - Hearts coach

Friday, 16 September 2022

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu is very optimistic that Great Olympics would not defeat the Phobains for the third consecutive time under his watch in the Ghana Premier League.



Coach Samuel Boadu has failed to beat Great Olympics since he took over the club two seasons ago. Hearts of Oak drew 1-1 with Olympics in Boadu in his first season and lost 1-0 and 3-0 to the Accra Landlords last season.



Despite not being able to beat their city rivals in the past, coach Samuel Boadu has disclosed that he would not allow Great Olympics to have their third win with him in charge.



“We know Olympics have beaten us twice so they have this mindset that they can do it again but it won’t happen the third time so we Hearts of Oak have prepared to meet Olympics,” Coach Samuel Boadu stated.



He added, “fans who will be at the stadium would witness good football and at the end of the day Hearts of Oak will take the three points.”



Hearts of Oak will host their city rivals in the Ga Mashie Derby on Sunday, 18th 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



