Great Olympics tames new boys Gold Stars at Sogakope

Sports News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The wonder club Accra Great Olympics put their patchy form to one side as they made light work of newly promoted side Bibiani Gold Stars on Wednesday morning.



Olympics played at the Sogakope Park since the Accra Sports Stadium has been locked for a purported renovation works by the National Sports Authority.



Accra Great Olympics came out unscathed in their game against Bibiani Gold Stars as they cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win at the WAFA Wednesday morning.



Goals from James Akaminko and leading goal scorer Maxwell Abbey Quaye scored in each half to aid the Dade Boys passage over the Bibiani lads. Akaminko scored in the 18th minute before Abbey Quaye added the second in the 82nd minute to complete the rout.



The win takes Great Olympics to 12 points after 8 Premier League games.