Great Olympics striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye eyes big transfer move

Great Olympics striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye is hoping to leave the Ghana Premier League when the right opportunity arrives.



After spending seven seasons with the Accra-based club, Abbey believes it is now time for him to bid farewell to the club that put him on the spot in Ghana football.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb, the striker who has registered 7 goals in the GPL stated that he would fancy any move abroad.



“Honestly, I have played for long, about seven seasons now. I have done my best in the league, so any opportunity that comes, I will say bye to the Ghana Premier League,” Maxwell Abbey-Quaye said.



According to him, he intends to return to play again for Olympics once his journey abroad comes to an end.



“Maybe temporary goodbye, like the way our senior man Sulley Muntari is back, maybe I will be back to raise the league,” he stated.



Asked if he would consider playing for any other local club, the striker said “I don’t know what is going to happen.”



Maxwell Abbey Quaye earned a call up to the Black Stars in 2021 under coach CK Akonnor and was part of Ghana’s squad at the AFCON 2021.



