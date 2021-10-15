Great Olympics sign Samuel Armah

Sports News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Great Olympics have completed the signing of striker Samuel Armah ahead of the upcoming season from Inter Allies FC.



The 21-year-old has joined the Wonder club on a season-long loan until the end of the 2021/2022 football campaign.



He returned from his loan from Albania in the second round of last season and scored 4 goals and 1 assist in 11 appearances.



Armah can play across all the front lines and can also do quite well in midfield where he scored 6 goals and 3 assists from 12 matches in the 2019/2020 season.



Armah joined Albanian side FK Skenderbeu on loan from Allies in October 2020 after his scintillating form in the Ghana Premier League.



He scored once in 8 appearances in all competitions for Skenderbeu during his short stint.



Since joining Allies in 2018, the highly-rated player has made 37 appearances and scored 14 goals with 5 assists.



