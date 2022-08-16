Great Olympics send legal notice to head coach Annor Walker

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics are set for a legal showdown with head coach Annor Walker who has also been introduced by Ghana Premier League newcomers Samartex as their new trainer.



According to the capital club, they have a running contract with the Black Galaxies coach and expect him to be at the post for pre-season.



But Walker has been absent from training as he prepares to move to Samreboi.



"We still have a contract with coach Annor Walker and he has not resigned too. You will hear from us soon because we have written to him to explain why he is not coming to training,'' Great Olympics CEO Oluboi Commodore is quoted to have told Angel 102.9 FM



"We don't know any contract between him and Samartex, it's like Ronaldo coming to play for Hearts of Oak in Ghana and has been registered."





