Great Olympics return to winning ways with victory over Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Great Olympics returned to winning ways after enduring a difficult run in their last few games in the Ghana Premier League.



The Wonder club have failed to win any of their last four matches since defeating Legon Cities 2-1 and won at the fifth attempt on Sunday against Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Sogakope Park.



Great Olympics dominated the game but struggled to break down the rearguard of the home side in the initial stages of the match.



But two quick goals in the 35th and 36th minute ended the game as a contest entirely as the home side cruised to a 2-0 win.



Yussif Abdul Razak and James Akaminko scored within two minutes as Great Olympics defeated Eleven Wonders 2-0 at the WAFA Park at Sogakope.