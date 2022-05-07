Great Olympics return to top four after edging Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: GNA

Great Olympics climbed into the fourth position after beating Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in a match-day 28 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.



Goals from Amos Acheampong and Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye were enough for the "Wonder Club" as they secured all three points and are level on points (43) with Accra Hearts Oak, who are placed third.



It was a quick start from the home side as Acheampong gave them the lead in the fourth minute with a beautiful curler just inside the penalty box with Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper Melike Dzado rooted to the spot.



Great Olympics were dominant in the first half-hour of the game and striker Maxwell Quaye came close to doubling their lead, but his effort went wide.



Berekum Chelsea offered little in the final third, but striker Kelvin Obeng nearly pulled parity on the stroke of halftime, but his effort on target was feeble as the first half ended.



Great Olympics at the start of the second half nearly added to their lead, but winger Ibrahim Sulley missed from five yards in what could possibly be the biggest miss of the season.



Great Olympics, on the other hand, were the dangerous side, and substitute Samuel Quaye combined with his brother Maxwell Quaye in the 74th minute to give the home team the cushion goal.



The "Wonder Club" were very impressive with their play in all aspects of the game and held on to secure all three points.