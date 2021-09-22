Great Olympics refuses to reverse Awako’s transfer to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics have rejected reported advances from Accra Hearts of Oak officials to reverse the transfer of midfielder Gladson Awako.



As reported by footballghana.com last week, the highly-rated midfielder is hoping to terminate his deal with the Phobians although he is yet to feature in a competitive game for the team since he joined.



Today, a post on the Twitter page of Great Olympics has created the impression that there is no way they will return the transfer fee of Gladson Awako to reverse the transfer.



Sources say Gladson Awako has already told officials of Great Olympics of his desire to return to the club.



Unfortunately, the club is not interested and hence the player must sought out his problems and honour the contract he has signed with Hearts of Oak.



