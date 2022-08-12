Great Olympics reach agreement to sign Agyemang Badu - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has reportedly agreed one-year deal with Accra Great Olympics.



A report by Saddick Adams indicates that the ex-Black Stars player has decided to join Olympics on a free transfer.



In July 2022, Agyemang Badu disclosed that the unnamed club is based in Accra and has made a substantial offer.



Speaking on Angel TV, he stated that his agent is working on a move abroad, but that if the deal falls through, he will join a local.



“My agent is still working on some foreign deal but if that is not sorted out, I’m 120% certain of playing in the Ghana Premier League. At the moment, there’s no offer from Kotoko but there’s an official offer from a club based in Accra.”



The former Black Stars midfielder is currently available for hire. He last appeared in the Chinese League One for Qingdao F.C in 2021.





