Great Olympics re-sign Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye for rest of season

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics have completed the signing of Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye after a short spell in Switzerland with FC Basel.



The 20-year-old joins the Accra-based side for the rest of the season after successful negotiations.



Quaye failed to secure a deal at the Swiss club, hence he has returned to feature for Great Olympics ahead of the second round of the 2021/22 season.



He was one of the standout players last season for Great Olympics and played a key role in helping the Black Satellites clinch the Africa Youth Championship in Mauritania last year.



The highly-rated defender is likely to feature for Great Olympics when they take on Hearts of Oak in the Mantse Derby on Sunday on match week 15 of the Ghana Premier League.



Great Olympics lost to league leaders Asante Kotoko on Sunday and are currently 7th on the league table with 22 points.



