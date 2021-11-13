Great Olympics pip Legon Cities 1-0 in regional derby

Sports News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities FC tasted their first defeat of the season on Saturday night when they lost narrowly to Great Olympics in the Accra derby.



Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye's fourth goal in two games separated the two teams as Olympics prevail with a 1-0 victory.



Assistant coach Abdul Rahman Bashiru made three alterations to the squad that beat Real Tamale United 3-2 in the last round.



Nat Kwame Akwah who scored a superb free-kick last week earned a starting place replacing Rashid Mohammed.



Abdul Nassiru Hamzah and Joseph Mereku also took the places of Nafiu Sulemana and Nasiru Moro in the starting lineup of the Royals.



Annor Walker made three changes to the Olympics team that beat Accra Lions 3-1 last week in the city derby.



Ibrahim Sulley and Abdul Razak Yussif paved way for Frimpong Boateng and Samuel Armah to get their first starts in the Blue and White shirt.



Goalkeeper Gabriel Nudakpa maintained his place in the starting lineup.



Abbey Quaye scored the opening goal of the match to put the Wonder club ahead in the 20th minute from close range.



Abbey Quaye connected a cross from right-back Phillip Nii Sackey to ensure Olympics finish the match as victors.



Cities tried to get back into the game but all efforts couldn't overcome the visitors.



The Dade Boys move to second place behind Asante Kotoko SC with the second consecutive win to preserve their unbeaten run after three matches.