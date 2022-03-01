Great Olympics now second on Ghana Premier League table after beating RTU

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Great Olympics have moved to second on the Ghana Premier League standings following Monday’s hard-fought 2-1 win against Real Tamale United (RTU).



The team with many nicknames today played as a host to the matchday 18 opponent of the Premier League in Accra.



Following a slow start to the challenge of facing one of the top sides in the league, RTU conceded after just five minutes into the first half.



A quality strike from George Asamoah in the 5th minute powered Great Olympics into the lead as the side continued to dominate for the remainder of the half.



Unfortunately for the home team, they failed to increase their lead in the first 30 minutes of the second half. As a result, they were nearly made to pay the price when Ronald Frimpong equalized from the spot to restore parity for RTU.



To the delight of the home team, players used the remaining five minutes to fight and got rewarded.



An Ibrahim Sulley effort that found the back of the RTU net in added time handed Olympics a 2-1 win against the matchday opponent.



The three points amassed from the game have sent Great Olympics to second on the league table and 9 points behind Asante Kotoko.



