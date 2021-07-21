Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako close to Hearts of Oak move

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Greats Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako is close to joining newly crowned Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak according to reports.



The midfielder has reportedly agreed on personal terms with the Rainbow club after the Phobians were able to match his demands.



Hearts have started bolstering their squad ahead of the upcoming season after ending an eleven-year wait for the topflight league.



Awako's imminent arrival is to boost the team ahead of next season's CAF Champions League, having acquired massive experience from his playing days with TP Mezembe.



The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has been the livewire of Olympics in the just-ended season after helping them finish sixth in the Ghana Premier League.



His performances earned him a first Black Stars call-up and a debut in the AFCON qualifiers against Sao Tome in Accra in March.



However, he picked an injury that ruled him out of the friendlies against Ivory Coast and Morocco in June.



Gladson Awako is a player of the season contender following his outstanding camping with the Dade Boys.



