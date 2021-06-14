Great Olympics lose 1-0 to King Faisal

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal bounced back from last week's humiliation at Berekum Chelsea to record their first win in four matches after beating Ghana Premier League title contenders Great Olympics.



Zubairu Ibrahim's first-half winner was enough for the In Sha Allah Boys to secure all three points and boost their survival chances.



Despite going into the game without Black Stars goalie Danlad Ibrahim and Black Meteors bound Frimpong Boateng, the Kumasi-based outfit produced a majestic display to silence the Olympics.



King Faisal started the game on a bright note, with Wadud Yakubu and Enoch Morisson coming close in the opening six minutes.



Two minutes later Morisson teed up with Zubairu for the opener, after his cross was perfectly met by the match-winner.



King Faisal dominated the first half and could have doubled their lead halfway through the first stanza but Kwadwo Frimpong's effort went narrowly wide.



Great Olympics only chance of the half came through Eric Osei Bonsu's freekick.



The hosts returned from the break determined to for all three points, with Paul Aidoo replacing injured Pius Baffour.



Goalkeeper Abdul Jabal Adams produced the save of the game to deny Maxwell Quaye in injury time as King Faisal returned to winning ways.