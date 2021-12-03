Great Olympics land $810,000 McDan sponsorship deal

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

The McDan Group of Companies has signed a mammoth deal with Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics to become their headline sponsors.



The deal is valued at $270,000 per year with Olympics set to be boosted by the investment by Daniel McKorley outfit.



At a ceremony graced by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, GFA President Kurt Okraku and former Health Minister Bernard Okoe-Boye, the two parties affirmed their commitment to the success of the union.



Daniel McKorley, the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group revealed his expectation and urged the Olympics family not to take for granted, the McDan brand.



“I expect Great Olympics not to disgrace me. I expect them to perform; and I expect them to respect the brand, the sponsor and the sponsorship package” he said.



“I don’t expect them to take this brand for granted. The brand alone has a lot of respect and now that we sponsor them, they must behave like McDan,” he concluded.



The head coach of Great Olympics, Annor Walker described the deal as a pleasant surprise to the players and indicated it will boost them to achieve success in the season.



“This came as a surprise and at a time that the club really needed a sponsor. I am very happy because this will motivate me and the players to do more than we have done before. Whenever there’s support, it motivates people to do more and this will really push us to achieve greater things,” he concluded.



Per the terms of the deal, Olympics are guaranteed $100,000 cash with the rest subject to their performance in the season.



Olympics will pocket another $100,000 if they win the Ghana Premier League and get a $50,000 if they win the MTN FA Cup.



Furthermore, Olympics will be $20,000 richer if they finish within the top four with a qualification to CAF Champions League landing them a $10million investment from the McDan Group.



GFA President Kurt Okraku hailed the CEO OF McDan Group for support one of Ghana’s traditional clubs and charged Great Olympics to make the deal a worthwhile decision by the company.



Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif said that with the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic still being felt by sporting institution, it is a huge relief for Olympics that McDan has come to their aid.





