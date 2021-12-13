Great Olympics coach blames defeat against Aduana Stars on poor officiating

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker says poor officiating caused his team’s defeat to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa when the two sides clashed on match day seven of the Ghana Premier League.



The ‘Oly Dade’ boys are winless in their last three games in the Ghana Premier League and according to Coach Annor Walker,he is unhappy with his team’s inability to score.



In the 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars on Saturday, the Black Stars B coach was unhappy about the referee’s decision to deny Olympics a penalty in the first half.



According to him, Olympics should have been awarded two penalties in the game.



“I am not happy with officiating in the game today”, he told StarTimes.



“If you see the only goal that we conceded, my player was injured and on the floor and the referee should have stopped play for the medical team to attend to him but he did not”.



”The corner was allowed to be taken and they scored.



“We lost all the 50-50 balls too. I was not happy with officiating today at all. We should have been awarded two penalties in thefirst half’ he lamented.



Meanwhile, Aduana Stars recorded their fourth straight win of the season to ease pressure on Coach Joseph Asare Bediako.



The former Berekum Chelsea coach began the season with some shaky performances from his side but has been able to resolve the issues as Aduana Stars are enjoying a good run of form.