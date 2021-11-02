Great Olympics coach Annor Walker unhappy with RTU stalemate

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker was disappointed following his side's 1-1 draw with Real Tamale United on Sunday evening.



Olympics who finished sixth were on course for opening day victory when midfielder Hamza Zakari gave away a penalty deep into stoppage time.



David Abagna scored to cancel out Raymond Oko Grippman's 28th-minute header as both teams secured a point each.



“Honestly, is a match that I have to win. I knew I was going to win this match hands down but unfortunately, we have to commit a foul that resulted in a penalty”



“I will take it like that and prepare for the next fixture,” he said at post-match interview.



Olympics will be home for their next game against another newly-promoted club Accra Lions.