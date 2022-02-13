Great Olympics beat Elmina Sharks 1-0 on GPL matchweek 17

Sports News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Daniel Adjetey’s injury-time goal ensured that Great Olympics ended the first round of this season’s Ghana Premier League with a win at the expense of bottom-of-the-table Elmina Sharks.



Adjetey scored in the 91st minute to settle the tight contest in favour of Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022.



Elmina Sharks will feel disappointed after leaving Accra without a point despite putting up a strong performance.



For Olympics, the win takes them to third on the table with 28 points, 8 from the top spot which is occupied by Asante Kotoko.



Sharks finish the first round bottom and they must improve in the second round to avoid being relegated at the end of the season.