Great Olympics beat Bechem United 2-0 to win Ghalca G6 tournament

Sports News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Great Olympics defeated Bechem United by 2-0 to become champions of the 2022 Ghalca G6 tournament at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.



Goals from Abdul Yusif Razak and Adrian Adjetey gave the ‘Dade’ boys their first silverware ahead of the new season.



Yusif scored the opening goal of the match after connecting a well-taken corner-kick with his head from close range.



Great Olympics were awarded a penalty kick after Bechem United skipper Kofi Agbesimah was shown a red card after the ball came off his hand.



Adrian Adjetey scored neatly from the spot to double the Olympic advantage in the 47th minute.



Former Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu nearly scored a free-kick from 25-yards out but it was dealt with by Bechem United’s goalkeeper.



After a slow start, Coach Yaw Preko led Great Olympics to become champions, overcoming Karela United and Berekum Chelsea in the tournament.





JNA/BOG