Great Olympics announce Yaw Preko as new head coach after Annor Walker's exit

Sports News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Great Olympics have confirmed the appointment of Yaw Preko as the new head coach of the side.



Preko replaces Annor Walker who has left the two-time Ghana Premier League champion to join FC Samartex on a two-year deal.



The former Ghana international will lead the side as they seek to improve their performance having finished 5th last season.



Preko worked with the club two seasons ago as an interim coach before joining Medeama SC.



The enterprising gaffer left the Yellow and Mauve after an unimpressive spell.



With the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League scheduled to kick off this weekend, Preko has been unveiled as the new head coach on a two-year deal.



Meanwhile, Great Olympics will host Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium in the first game of the season with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT with Yaw Preko expected to be in the dugout as he hopes to secure his first win of the season.



Preko led the side to win the 2022 GHALCA G6 tournament.