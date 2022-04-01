Great Olympics, WAFA share spoils in four-goal thriller

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: GNA

Accra Great Olympics were held to a 2-2 draw by West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) in a match-week 22 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



It was the second successive time Great Olympics had dropped points, having lost heavily against Dreams FC last week but still maintained their fourth position on the league table.



Ibrahim Sulley and Samuel Armah scored for the home side while Micheal Zuo and Marvin Owusu scored for WAFA.



It was a competitive start to the game with both sides on the front foot, but WAFA were sleek with their passing despite not creating any clear-cut opportunities.



The home side was very productive in the final third and Maxwell Abbey Quaye nearly struck Great Olympics in the lead at the 12th-minute mark but his header from close range missed by a whisker.



The Academy Boys enjoyed much of the possession halfway through the first half, but their talisman Justus struggled to have any shot at goal.



The game witnessed some high-octane attacking football from both sides in the latter stages of the first half, but both lacked the prolificacy in front of the goal as the first half ended scorelessly.



Great Olympics started the second half with purpose upfront with substitute Samuel Armah giving the home side the lead with a close-range finish in the 50th minute.



WAFA responded in a quick fashion as Micheal Zuo restored parity in the 53rd minute with a free kick just outside the penalty box.

The goal from the away side seemed to have given them the momentum as they began to play some beautiful football in search of the lead.



Abbey Quaye had a glorious opportunity to give Great Olympics the lead halfway through the second half, but he shockingly missed with the open goal at his mercy.



But Ibrahim Sulley gave Great Olympics the lead with a ferocious strike in the 67th minute after his shot was too hot to handle for WAFA goalkeeper Sarfo Owusu.



The chances kept falling for Great Olympics to score their third goal of the match, but the home side was wasteful as they kept WAFA in the game.



WAFA did pull parity for the away side with six minutes remaining after a sublime finish from substitute Marvin Owusu.



The game ended at two-all.