Great Olympics PRO launches attack on Maxwell Abbey Quaye for joining Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics' Public Relations Officer, Saint Osei has described Maxwell Abbey Quaye as a 'very ungrateful player'.



According to Saint Osei, the club invested a lot in the striker and never expected him to turn his back against them by joining their rivals Hearts of Oak.



"He is a very ungrateful player, we have invested in him for a very long time but see how he left us, very ungrateful player," Saint Osei told Accra Based Hot FM.



Maxwell Abbey Quaye was a last-minute signing for Hearts of Oak on transfer deadline day. Abbey Quaye joined Hearts of Oak from city rivals, Great Olympics.



The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.



Abbey Quaye was one of the key players for the Dade Boys as he netted 20 goals for Olympics.



Hearts of Oak are looking to improve their performance in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.



