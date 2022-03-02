Great Olympics Coach optimistic about title winning chances

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: GNA

Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics is hopeful of winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title, after their 2-1 win over Real Tamale United (RTU) on Monday.



The 'Dade Boys' secured all three points in their opening game of the second round after a last-gasp winner by Ibrahim Sulley as they moved second on the league table and are only nine points adrift of leaders, Asante Kotoko.



Speaking in a post-match interview after their victory, the experienced gaffer couldn't hide his excitement over the late winner having said that it would further motivate the boys to give a good chase to this season's title.



"I would like to thank the Almighty God and my players for working hard to get this victory. Before the match, I told my boys they couldn't take RTU for granted because they were a very good side, especially having watched their last game against Hearts in Tamale.



"For us, the target is to secure a top-four place but when the need comes, I may win the league title and this win against RTU would really motivate us going forward," he said.



Coach Walker urged fans to rally behind the team, especially in the second round where games would be much tougher.



Great Olympics would have a massive opportunity to close the gap at the top when they face Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium come Sunday.