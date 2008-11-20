Children immunized against poliomyelitis in Kumasi

Health News of Thursday, 20 November 2008

Source: GNA

Kumasi, Nov. 20, GNA - The Kumasi Metropolitan Directorate of Health Services immunized a total of 335,066 children less than 59 months against poliomyelitis in Kumasi metropolis in the Integrated Child Health Campaign recently held in Kumasi. The figure represents 110.40 per cent.



Dr. Joseph Oduro, Kumasi Metropolitan Director of Health Services, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi on Wednesday. The three-day exercise conducted nation-wide from October 16 to 18 under the theme "Healthy Mothers and Children Make a Better Ghana". He said 306,615 children from six to 59 months were given Vitamin A supplement representing 112.20 per cent whilst Vitamin A post partum was administered to 9,269 nursing mothers representing 101.70 per cent. Some 177,638 children from two to five years were de-wormed representing 97.50 per cent.



Dr Oduro attributed the success of the exercise to the house to house immunization exercise conducted as well as the hard work of the volunteers and health personnel recruited for the campaign. Dr Oduro extended gratitude and appreciation to nursing mothers and parents for responding positively to the campaign and hoped the exercise would help improve the status of children in the country. 20 Nov 08