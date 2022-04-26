Granada interested in Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Spanish La Liga side Granada are weighing up a move for Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso in the summer transfer window.



The La Liga side recently appointed former Real Madrid assistant Aitor Karanka as their new manager and is keen to snap up the experienced player.



Granada are currently embroiled in a relegation dogfight as they lie 18th on the league log just a point above the relegation zone but are prepared for the worse.



Talks are set to begin between the player's entourage and the Spanish club with the Ghanaian midfielder open to the idea of a return to Spain.



If he joins Granada it will be his second spell at the club after playing there in the 2016/2017 season.



Wakaso Mubarak is no stranger to Spain as he has already played for five clubs namely - Villarreal, Espanyol, Las Palmas, Granda and Deportivo Alves.



He moved to China in 2020, where he first played for Jiangsu Suning, helping them win the Chinese Super League before he later joined Shenzen FC.



The 31 year former Shenzhen FC midfielder is a free agent and is fielding interest from several clubs in Spain and elsewhere.