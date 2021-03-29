Grace Homeopathic Clinic adjudged Best Homeopathic Clinic

Press Releases of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Grace Homeopathic Clinic

Grace Homeopathic Clinic (GHC), arguably Ghana’s leading homeopathic healthcare center has been adjudged the overall best homeopathic clinic of the 2020/2021 year under review.



The envious and respected award, was an award instituted by the West African Traditional and Alternative Medicals and was presented to management of the clinic at a short but impressive ceremony.



This is the 4th edition of the award which is to encourage excellence and appreciate the role of key players in the traditional and alternative medicine sector and was highly graced by key players in the industry under strict COVID-19 protocols.



The multiple award winning healthcare center with its head office in Accra and branches in Koforidua among others was once again recognized by the respected West African Traditional and Alternative Medicals through sheer hard work and ever- ready commitment to provide quality healthcare.



Notwithstanding the fact that the Akatsi-Abor based homeopathic clinic was established barely 6 years ago, it has been recognized by many respected institutions that have oversight responsibilities in the industry.



In 2016, Ghana’s leading homeopathic clinic was adjudged the best in healthcare and professionalism in homeopathic medicine as well as the 6th African health legendary awards in 2017.



In a separate interview with the media, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operations Officer (COO) Dr. Chester Bonnako and Mr. Kennedy Aborah expressed their profound gratitude over the award.



The two leading management members of the clinic indicated that the yearly recognition by mandated and respected institutions with direct oversight duties over players in the industry is an ample demonstration that the clinic is doing something right.



According to Dr. Bonnako, patients prefer Grace Homeopathic Clinic to other clinics in the country because of its quality human resource and state of the art equipment which give accurate medical results.



To him, the clinic would continue to provide and create enabling environments for quality healthcare delivery.



Touching on the clinic, the COO averred that Grace Homeopathic Clinic is well versed in the sciences of the body in both health and diseases.



