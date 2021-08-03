Govt pays out $4,200 each as per diem for Ghana’s 14 athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government of Ghana has paid out $4,200 each for all the 14 athletes who represented the country at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.



National Sports Authority (NSA) boss Professor Peter Twumasi confirmed that all fourteen (14) athletes sent to the Tokyo Olympic Games have received their per diem at the ongoing global sports festival.



Each athlete received $100 as a daily allowance for participating in the Olympic Games and camping at Inawashiro City of Japan.



In total each athlete accumulated an allowance of $4,200.



However, officials and coaches who were on $120 per day received $5,040 each as gross. Meanwhile the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has confirmed that the state has set aside a special monetary package for medal winners at the ongoing Olympic Games.



Gold medalists will earn $5,000, silver medalists $4,000, and bronze medalists $3,000. the Minister revealed.



Samuel Takyi is currently the only Ghanaian athlete out of a total of 14 who has earned a medal thus far.



After losing to American Ragan Duke in the semi-final of their battle earlier today, the featherweight boxer settled for bronze.



Ghana's last chance for gold will be in the men's 4x100 relay on Thursday, August 5, 2021.