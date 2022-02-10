Govt only wanted Chris Hughton as coach - Deputy NSA boss

Sports News of Thursday, 10 February 2022
Deputy Director of the National Sports Authority, Majeed Bawa, has confirmed that the government of Ghana was pushing for the appointment of Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars.
The media earlier reported after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac as Black Stars coach that the government was pushing for the appointment of former Newcastle United coach Chris Hughton while the GFA wanted Otto Addo to replace the Serbian.
But now the rumors have been put to bed after they appointed Otto Addo as the new Black Stars coach while former Brighton and Hove Albion coach, Chris Hughton will act as the Technical Advisor to the team.
"It was only Chris Hughton that the Ghana government wanted, the government wanted the best for the Black Stars," he said on Sikka FM while reacting to the appointments.
Mr Bawa also added the Ghana Football Association met the government before the confirmation of Otto Add as the head of the new technical team.
"The Ghana Football Association consulted government before naming the Black Stars technical team," he added.