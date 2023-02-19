Govt making arrangements to transport Atsu’s body to Ghana for burial

Sports News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Embassy of Ghana in Turkey has announced that it is making plans for the body of Ex Black Stars winger Christian Atsu to be transported to Ghana for burial.



In a statement, the embassy said the arrangements are being made with assistance from the Government of Turkey.



The body of the Hatayspor player was recovered from under rubble on Saturday, February 18.



This development comes 12 days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, claiming some 40,000 lives in both countries.



The statement from the Embassy also revealed that Christian Atsu’s elder brother, twin sister and an official from the Ghana Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.



“Government extends to the widow and family of Christian Atsu our deepest condolences,” the statement added.



