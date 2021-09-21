Govt, GFA reach agreement over $45,000 Milovan Rajevac salary - Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac will earn a $45,000 monthly salary after the Ghana Football Association convinced the Sports Ministry of his credentials before his appointment, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.



The Ghana FA held several meetings with the financiers of the senior national team before appointing the Serbian trainee for a second stint.



Coach Charles Akonnor who was sacked last Monday with his deputies David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars earned $25,000 per month.



The Ghanaian coach was sacked after the team's uninspiring showing in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



As the Ghana FA and the government of Ghana are keen on qualifying the team for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar, appointing a competent Top-notch coach to get the job done was highly considered.



The three-man committee tasked by Ghana FA to appoint a new coach has settled on Milovan Rajevac.



The Ghana FA convinced the Sports Ministry about the capabilities of the Serbian trainer who had a good first stint with the Black Stars.



Rajevac will sign a two-year performance-based contract to coach the Black Stars.



It is believed that the GFA and Rajevac have already agreed to all the terms of his contract before his arrival as there is the for things to be completed quickly in time to name his squad for next month's World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.



'Milo' as popularly known in the West African country qualified the team to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where he reached the quarterfinals and also finished second at the 2010 AFCON in Angola.



The Serbian has arrived in Ghana and will meet Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif on Monday ahead of signing his contract and unveiled to the public.



Avram Grant, the last expatriate coach to handle the Black Stars was paid $50,000 monthly for two years between 2015-2017.



The former Chelsea boss got the Black Stars to the 2015 AFCON Final where the team lost out on penalties to Ivory Coast.