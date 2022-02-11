Government urged to support football academies

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Government has been called on to help private individuals to set up academies in a bid to develop youth football in the country.



This call was made by former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi during GTV’s saving our passion show on Thursday evening.



According to the former President of the Football Association, the football academies have taken over what was previously known as Colts football in Ghana.



He further urged the government to vigorously pursue an agenda to support individuals who set up academies in the country.



“Academy football has taken over colts and government must help private individuals to set up academies”.



“In modern times what we used to do as colts football has now given way to what is called Academy football and so whatever the government can do to support private people to set up academies is what should be pursued vigorously”, Mr Nyantakyi said during the interview.



The ex-football capo also lauded the government for putting up sports infrastructure across the country and added that residential facilities should be included to accommodate the young footballers.



“We could develop regional teams who will compete at the national level to select players for the national team”, he added.



