Government took majority of Black Stars’ World Cup money - GFA Exco Member

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA received $8 million after 2014 World Cup



GFA to use World Cup money to develop football



Government of Ghana flies money to Black Stars in Brazil



A member of the Ghana Football Association’s Executive Council, Sammy Anim Addo has revealed that a significant size of the financial benefits Ghana derived from successive World Cups went to the government.



Figures from the last edition of the World Cup in 2018 indicates that, FIFA allocates $1.5 million each for teams to prepare for the tournament, plus at least $8 million in prize monies whiles the winner gets $38 million.



In Ghana, the cost of qualifiers and everything is borne by the state which owns the senior national team, the Black Stars.



According to Anim Addo, the GFA has recorded a slow rate of development because government took majority of the money FIFA sent to them after the 2014 World Cup.



“Majority of the money we got from the FIFA world Cup was taken back by the state because some people said we don’t deserve to have that money,” Anim Addo said on Citi TV.



For Anim Addo, the current administration cannot be blamed for the state of the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence because the state has refused to invest monies to get it in right shape.



He noted the GFA are doing their best to construct new pitches at the Soccer Center.



“Some of the facilities there, there’s nothing we can do about it, we decided to renovate and you can see that we are putting up pitches now,” Anim Addo stated.



