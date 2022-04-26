Government to renovate all national stadiums

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draw Madagascar, Angola, Central African Republic in 2023 AFCON qualifiers group





Ghana drawn in Group H for 2023 AFCON qualifiers



CAF reject Baba Yara Sadium



The Youth and Sports Ministry have begun processes to renovate all national stadiums in Ghana.



Jamaludeen Abdullah, the special assistant to the sports minister, Mustapha Usif, has said the sector has directed the chairman of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi to submit a report on the state of all the stadiums.



Abdullah said the sector is looking to give the venues a new look to fit CAF's standard to host category A matches.



“The minister has directed the NSA boss to present to him a full report on the state of our national stadiums for him to begin action to get them in shape and fit to host all international games,” Mr. Abdullah said as quoted by graphicsports.com.



The four national stadia likely to be renovated are the Accra sports stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Sports Stadium, and the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.



The action by the Sports Ministry is in reaction to CAF's removal of the Baba Yara Stadium from the list of stadiums approved to host the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers scheduled for May 2022.



Meanwhile, the GFA await approval of Cape Coast Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium, which were submitted after the Baba Yara Stadium was disapproved.



The Black Stars will commence the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on May 30.