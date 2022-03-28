Government to implement E-ticket system at all football matches - Sports Minister

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports (MoYS), Mustapha Ussif, has officially launched the e-ticket platform, and has indicated the digital indication has come to stay.



The government's new strategy aims to make it easier and convenient for football fans to purchase match tickets online and have quick access to numerous venues around the country.



During the unveiling of the e-ticket platform at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last week, ahead of Ghana's World Cup play-off first leg against Nigeria, the Sports Minister stated, “It is very exciting. Now our spectators can buy tickets online and access our sporting facilities without any challenges. You can see it took me 30 seconds to be verified and access the stadium."



"This digital innovation has come to stay," he added.



Mustapha Ussif went on to say that preparations are underway to guarantee that the technology is used for all Premier League games played at the various stadiums.



“Onwards, anybody accessing the stadium whether it is a national team game or the Premier League, once it is a government facility will be accessing it through the e-ticket platform which is a policy of the government."



Within 48 hours of its opening, the site sold over 20,000 tickets, setting a new record for e-ticketing. The tickets were eventually sold out about 8 hours before the game.



According to rumors, the National Sports Authority generated Ghc 1.4 million on the e-ticketing platform for the sold out Ghana vs. Nigeria first leg World Cup playoff.



The e-ticket portal will have all tickets for national team games from now onwards.



