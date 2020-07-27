Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Government to give green light for Ghana football return in 'two weeks' - Report

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association's plans to start the 2020-21 season in October has been given a massive boost with government set to “open the door” for football to return in two-weeks' time, insiders within the Presidency have told GHANAsoccernet.com.



Government has held a “positive meeting” with football authorities — to “progress plans” for football to restart in the West African nation.



Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo is determined to ensure football returns to the country amid the coronavirus shutdown.



Football has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 Pandemic that has killed 168 people in Ghana.



With restrictions being eased gradually, it appears there is light at the end of the tunnel with elite sport set to return in few weeks.



The government will open the door for competitive football to return safely with an announcement expected in two weeks, GHANAsoccernet.com has been told.



With government set to give the go-ahead, it's up to football authorities to finalise the details on how they would proceed, with government offering guidance.



There is a combined goodwill to achieve the ultimate for fans, the football community and the nation in totality.



Government and Ghana FA medical expert will continue to offer guidance and support to the game ahead of the final decision which would put these plans into action.



Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo has given the FA the green-light to begin preparation for the national women teams.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that there will be a “measured approach” in the bid to return to competitive action.



There will be small, carefully measured step-wise approaches to seeing what can be achieved safely for all principal actors.





