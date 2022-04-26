Government takes taxes but doesn’t support domestic league – Anim Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

A member of the Ghana Football Association, Sammy Anim Addo, has questioned why government takes taxes from revenue generated at match venues and yet does not support the Ghana Premier League.



For years, the bane of the GFA has been government’s unwillingness to invest capital in the domestic league apart from the national team.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on the Sports Check show, Sammy Anim Addo disclosed that the GFA gas made several efforts for government to lessen the taxes on revenue generated at match venues but that has fallen on deaf ears.



“We’ve gone to parliament and told them that those taxes should be reduced. I know some of the industries have some special taxes but in football, we still pay that high value-added tax and we don’t make much,” the Executive Committee member of the GFA said.



He added, “We don’t even get money from the state and these people we compete with that they are better to have sponsorship from the state and corporate agencies.”



According to him, players would be paid well if government gives clubs some tax waiver incentives.



