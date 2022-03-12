Government's involvement in football matters should be clearly defined - Sammy Bartels

Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A lawyer and sports pundit, Samuel Bartels believes that the Ghana Football Association (GFA), can replicate England’s National Team when it comes to having autonomy and control.



He said funding in football is a problem everywhere but football in England was driven by commercial input with the State being its main sponsor with minimal control over the team.



“The starting point is broken. What are you trying to fix? Government spends so much money, shouldn’t they have a say. It’s a good question to ask but not all government’s involvement are in the public interest”, he said.



During the 5th Edition of the GTV Sports+ special program “Saving Our Passion”, aimed at igniting interest in the Premier League, he added that he believes in strong institutions rather than government funding the League.



"I remember when the FA President came here and spoke about difficulties they had. I believe in strong institutions”.



He disagreed with the government having an input in the League and called for redress over the issue.



“I think the issue of what the government wants to do will have to be defined. It’s not enough to say I fund the National Team, why can’t I have an input” he concluded.