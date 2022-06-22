Government official warns horny Ghanaian football fans to be law-abiding in Qatar

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Qatar is set to host over one million football fans for the World Cup tournament and has communicated that the country's laws will be enforced strictly during the period.



Romping football fans globally, many of whom will be travelling from Ghana and elsewhere to watch the Black Stars, have been warned that the five-minute one-night stands and quickies they are used to could leave them behind bars.



Frisky Black Stars supporters, travelling alone or with girlfriends or boyfriends, have been warned that the illegitimate sex they have been used to in previous tournaments, will no be tolerated when the competition starts in November.



Some Ghanaian fans, who have been used to boozy one-night stands during tournaments, have been told that only married couples (male and female) with valid marriage certificates will be allowed into hotel rooms, apartments and tents alone.



Philip Kofi Aning, a government official and a member of the Kenpon Travel and Tours World Cup Packages Committee has cautioned the fans to be cautious and comport themselves as they risk being jailed for seven years if they engage in irresponsible sex.



He was part of the team that travel to Qatar to make preparations for Ghanaian fans that will be traveling to the Asian country in November for the 2022 World Cup.



"Qatar has a lot of restrictions, so as we go there, we must go and comport ourselves and abide by their rules so that we don't have anybody going in and going to stay for seven years before coming back home to Ghana", he said at the media launch of the Kenpong Travel and Tours World Cup Packages on Tuesday.



Qatar has zero-tolerance laws against sexual relations outside marriage, narcotic drug-related offences and public consumption of alcohol, with offenders facing heavy fines, deportation, or lengthy custodial sentences.



A police source in Qatar said: “Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament.



"There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk ­being stuck in prison.



“There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared.”



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







