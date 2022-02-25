Government blows $2.5 million on disastrous AFCON 2021 campaign - Report

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government budgets $2.9 million for AFCON 2021



Ghana exit AFCON 2021 at group stage



Sports Ministry returns $400k from AFCON budget



The Government of Ghana is reported to have blown $2.5 million on the Black Stars’ disastrous campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



According to the Head of Sports of Angel Broadcasting Network, Saddick Adams, government advanced $2.9 million to the Black Stars through the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



Part of the money was reportedly spent on Ghana’s camping in Doha, Qatar before the start of the AFCON 2021.



A chunk of the money also went into the payment of player allowances, preparation for games at the tournament and other amenities which included flight and other stuff.



According to sports journalist, Saddick Adams who made the revelation, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has returned $400k from the $2.9 million advanced to the team.



The Black Stars recorded their worst performance in history at the AFCON under former coach Milovan Rajevac.



The Black Stars exited the AFCON 2021 group stages picking just a point. The team lost to Morocco and Comoros and picked up a point against Gabon.