Governing bodies must plan on improving Ghana’s football - Kwame Owusu-Ameyaw

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Kwame Owusu Ameyaw, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana’s leading multi-national sporting consortium, Kay Sports Limited has urged the country’s football authorities to channel all focus to improving the football terrain in Ghana.



He advised Ghana’s parliamentary committee for sports to scrutinize ways and develop policies that can better the current state of sports in the country rather than chase reports of the Black Stars performance in the just ended AFCON tournament in Cameroon.



In his view, the sports consultant believes poor or little preparations results in failure, as he reiterated the importance of preparations. He also attributed the downfall of the Black Stars to poor planning.



“I would agree with the views of most Ghanaians on the recent developments in regards to the country’s performance during the AFCON tournament. Let’s take a look at 1994 after we returned from the AFCON tournament in Tunisia. The report that was presented, what do we do with the report? Then the subsequent ones after that, what exactly have we tried to make right from the recommendations of those reports?” he asked.



“For me, the saying has always been the usual term from the media, ‘if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Our mannerisms and everything we do should be about preparation. We do everything adhoc and yields results. So instead of the Parliamentary committee directing an investigation into what happened in Cameroon, I would rather charge them to plan for the improvement of the Ghana sports. That is what everybody needs to focus on now, the bigger picture” he said in an interview with Happy98.9 FM’s Ohene Bampoe-Brenya.



Kwame Owusu Ameyaw further suggested that the sports authorities in the country engage renowned media personalities, learned personalities in the various sports discipline and other sports agencies to develop frameworks to high-grade every sector of the sports fraternity including, football, boxing, tennis, hockey among the lots.



Meanwhile, recent reports indicate that the captain for the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew is expected to come before the Parliamentary Select Committee on sports to give accounts of the team’s poor form in the tournament.