Gov’t aborts 50,000 seater Borteyman Stadium plan

Sports News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has announced that government will not be able to construct the a 50,000 capacity stadium at Borteyman to host the 2023 Africa Games as a result of time constraints.



He explained that the government will rather inject capital into renovating existing facilities across the country for the 13th edition of the Africa Games,.



“The plan adopted was to construct an Olympic Stadium complex at Borteyman, unfortunately, this plan could not materialise due to the onset of Covid-19,” in answering questions on the floor of parliament on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.



He added, “The pandemic delayed the start of the procurement process for the construction of this required facility for the game.” “Due to time constraints, various options were reviewed, some of the facilities for the refurbishment reviewed include, the Accra Sports Stadium, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Stadium, the Winneba College and the Legon Stadium.



“After careful study of the timelines, the Ministry in consultation with the local organizing committee has adopted a hybrid approach to construct the project in phases, by leveraging on existing facilities at the University of Ghana and build other facilities that are not available but are requirements for the hosting of the games.”



