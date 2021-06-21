Gory pictures as hooligans parading as Karela United supporters attack Medeama bus after defeat

Sports News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Fan violence continues to be part of Ghana's football with Medeama Sporting Club becoming the latest club to suffer such unfortunate acts.



The Tarkwa-based club on Sunday, June 20, 2021, pulled a 2-1 victory over Karela United in round 32 of the MTN FA Cup.



The game as per reports went on smoothly but its aftermath was chaotic with a member of Medeama’s playing team now battling for his life.



Angry Karela United fans threw missiles into the Medeama bus on its way out of the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park with midfielder Eric Kwakwa sustaining severe injuries.



It has been reported the objects damaged Medeama’s bus and hit the head of Kwakwa who is now receiving treatment.



The attack has caught people in the football fraternity with surprise as fans of both Nzema clubs pledged to be of good behaviour ahead of the game.



In a quick response to the incident, the Ghana Football Association has placed an indefinite ban on the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park which is the home of Karela United.



A statement read: ''This decision was taken following assaults on players and officials at Aiyinase resulting in injuries and damage to property and unsporting behaviour by the home supporters in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 tie between Karela United FC and Medeama SC on Sunday, June 20, 2021.



“The Executive Council invoked Articles 14(2) and 14(3) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations which empowers them to close down any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, match officials and/or spectators cannot be guaranteed.



“The Ghana FA prosecutors have been tasked to proffer the appropriate charges for the Disciplinary Committee to sit on this matter expeditiously.”



Meanwhile, some followers of the game are calling on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute the hoodlums who carried out the act.



Jerome Otchere, the respected editor of Kotoko Express in a social media post said that until people are jailed for the attacks, nothing will change in Ghana football.



"How do we have fans do this to innocent footballers and still go home FREE? Our football suffers the mortal damage as match venues are sadly turned into violent, unsafe territories with Police inaction. How do we bring back the love in the face of this?" he tweeted.










