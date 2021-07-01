Good preparations might drive the Black Stars to victory in the Afcon - Partey

Sports News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's deputy captain, Thomas Partey believes that strong preparations might push the team to victory in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].



The event is set to begin in Cameroon next year.



After winning first in their group, the Black Stars have already secured a spot in the forthcoming championship.



Ghana's qualifying was confirmed in March at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Percy Tau's 52nd-minute goal cancelled out Mohammed Kudus' 49th-minute opener for the Black Stars, tying the game at 1-1.



Ghana clinched qualifying with a 3-1 victory against So Tomé at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ghana has been without the Afcon trophy for 39 years, and Partey believes the country must do more to prepare.



“The expectation starts from our good preparations," the Arsenal midfielder reiterated.



“We have to start preparing now, we have to go from one game to another.



“First we have to prepare for the Africa Cup and make sure we have to win our friendly games before the Africa Cup starts.



“So that we will be able to build our confidence and through hard work for sure everything is possible so I think they [fans] have to relax, they have to be calm and keep supporting us," he added.



Ghana has won the Africa Cup of Nations four times, the most recent being in Libya in 1982.







