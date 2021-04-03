Good Friday: Buhari Easter message to Nigerians tok about 'love and appreciation'

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari use im Easter day message to tell im kontri pipo to show love and appreciation to one another and no feel bad, no matter di challenge wey dey ground.



Na wetin di President tok for Inside im Easter day message wey im post for im official Twitter account.



Buhari say "I rejoice wit Christians on di occasion of dis year Easter celebration".



E add say: "Na opportunity to renew hope and faith, show love and appreciation to one another and not to despair, no matter di challenges of di period."



"Dat na di spirit of Easter. Di spirit of Faith. Di spirit of Belief. Di spirit of Hope" Na wetin di President add put



For di ending part of im message, e say " I congratulate our brothers and sisters once again on dis occasion, and I wish everyone a Happy Easter celebration."



Different ceremonies dey take place around di world today as many Christians dey mark Good Friday.



Jesus die on di cross on Good Friday, na wetin di Bible tok, and im resurrect on Easter Sunday.



