Goldkey Properties honoured at the Internantioal Property Awards

Goldkey Properties has been honoured at the International Property Awards

Ghanaian property developers, Goldkey Properties, has been honoured at the International Property Awards in an online virtual ceremony on 5th November for their project PWC Tower.



Goldkey Properties Limited competed against the best real estate developers across the African region, and were recognised in the Commercial Architecture category.



The International Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts. Judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.



The judging panel is chaired by Lord Caithness, Lord Best and Lord Waverley, members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament.



Speaking on the award, Managing Director of Goldkey Properties, Fuseina Abu, said it is a moment of pride for the company to be recognized by an international body. “It gives us a deep sense of pride as a company to be honoured with the IPA Award. It is a testament to our dedication to quality and sustainability and we are grateful for the recognition”.



The International Property Awards is one of the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognised programmes globally. The Awards are in their 27th year and cover over 45 different residential and commercial categories.



Regional heats are staged for Arabia, Europe, Africa, Canada, Central & South America, the Caribbean, USA, UK and Asia Pacific. The top winners in each region will automatically be entered into the overall international awards, culminating in announcements of the International and World’s Best winners at the end of the process.

