Golden Rackets begin Davis Cup on a bright note

Tennis News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: ghanatennis.org

The national tennis team, Golden Rackets launched their Davis Cup Zone IV campaign with a glittering start after ousting Ethiopia 3-0 in the opening match in Yaoundé, Cameroon.



The tournament began with No.2 seed Samuel Antwi defeating Ethiopia’s No.2 seed Abdella Nedim Mohammed 6-1,6-1. No.1 seed Isaac Nortey also put up an outstanding performance with a 6-4,6-3 win over Yabets Kebede.



In the doubles event, No.1 seed Isaac Nortey partnered with No.3 seed Johnson Acquah to beat Teame Gebresilase and Nedim Abdella Mohammed 6-4,6-4.



The emphatic win was a perfect response to Captain Frederick Egyir's call on his boys to make “an ideal” start.



The Golden Rackets will now look forward to registering another success against Senegal on Thursday to inch closer to their dream of qualifying for Euro/ Africa Zone III.