Golden Kicks SC star Mizak Asante to get Black Starlets call up

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Golden Kick SC star Mizak Asante is set to earn a call up into the national U-17 team Black Starlets following his brilliant solo effort against Mobile Phone People on Sunday, which went viral in the Division Two game playoff on Sunday.



The 15-year-old scored in the game for Golden Kicks after taking on four defenders plus the goalkeeper before putting the ball at the back of the net.



AFCON U-20 winning coach Karim Zito said in an interview that Mazik Asante has the potential to be a great player, and he must be nurtured.



Zito, who serves as Technical Director for Golden Kick, confirmed he would recommend the youngster to the national U-17 team.



"The player is a good technician, and he is able to hold onto the ball. He needs guidance and must be taught how to develop his talent. He is a very good dribbler, but he must be guided on when to dribble and when not to dribble", he told Happy FM.



"When he started to dribble, I was murmuring until I realized he had gotten to the six-yard box. I was expecting him to pass or cross, but he still continued to dribble, and the credit goes to him.



"When they start the training, I will recommend him to the Black Starlets coach; maybe he was not there to watch. For the U-20, we have the criteria, but he has failed for now. But he has the talent, and we must develop him now, so the U-17 will be good for now.



"He shouldn't be rushed because after the U-20, it means you are capable of playing the World Cup", he added.